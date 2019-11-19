Play

Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Under evaluation for concussion

McCoy has exited Monday's game against the Chargers to be evaluated for a concussion.

McCoy registered 57 total yards and a score before exiting in the fourth quarter. With Damien Williams (ribs) already ruled out, Darrel Williams is the only healthy running back left on the active roster.

