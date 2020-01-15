Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Under the weather
McCoy will not practice Wednesday, due to an illness, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.
McCoy, who did not log a single carry during the divisional-round win over Houston, is now battling an illness. The veteran running back will have two more opportunities to increase his level of activity prior to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Titans, but he'll likely be relegated to a minimal role in Kansas City's backfield even if fully healthy. McCoy hasn't recorded a carry or target since Week 15 of the regular season.
