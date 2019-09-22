Chiefs' LeSean McCoy: Viewed as game-time call
McCoy (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, is being viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Chiefs won't make a formal ruling on McCoy's status until they have a chance to evaluate him in pregame warmups, but sources tell Rapoport the team has optimism that the veteran back will be good to go. If McCoy is active, he's expected to start in place of the injured Damien Williams (knee) and headline a backfield committee that includes rookie Darwin Thompson and second-year man Darrel Williams.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 WR Preview: Patriots back in play
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 3 including...
-
Week 3 TE Preview: Who to stream?
Heath Cummings says there are almost too many Week 3 streaming options at tight end.
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...