McCoy (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, is being viewed as a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Chiefs won't make a formal ruling on McCoy's status until they have a chance to evaluate him in pregame warmups, but sources tell Rapoport the team has optimism that the veteran back will be good to go. If McCoy is active, he's expected to start in place of the injured Damien Williams (knee) and headline a backfield committee that includes rookie Darwin Thompson and second-year man Darrel Williams.