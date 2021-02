Bell (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for the Super Bowl against Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Bell closed out the week with a full practice and will be ready for his first Super Bowl. It isn't clear he'll have a meaningful role, as he got just two carries and three targets in the divisional round of the playoffs, working well behind Darrel Williams in a game Clyde Edwards-Helaire missed. With the rookie now healthy, Bell looks like Option C in the KC backfield.