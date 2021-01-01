The Chiefs list Bell (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Withheld from the Chiefs' first two Week 17 practices due to his right knee injury, Bell returned to the field in limited capacity Friday to keep himself in consideration to play in the regular-season finale. Since the Chiefs have already locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed, head coach Andy Reid has already said that several key players will be rested this weekend. Regarding Bell, Nate Taylor of The Athletic notes that Reid was unwilling to say how much the veteran running back might play if active Sunday, so depth options Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson should be factors out of the backfield to at least some extent. Kansas City will be without top back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has been ruled out for a second straight game while he battles a high-ankle sprain and a hip strain.