Bell (knee) is expected to suit up Sunday against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

However, with Kansas City having clinched the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed, Rapoport adds that if Bell does play in Sunday's 4:25 ET game, "it'll be very little." With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) already ruled out, the report suggests that Darwin Thompson is slated to get the bulk of Kansas City's carries in Week 17.