Bell figures to see more work over the final two weeks of the regular season following the news that Clyde-Edwards Helaire has suffered a high-ankle sprain and isn't expected back until the playoffs, per ESPN.

Bell was on track for his biggest output since joining the Chiefs on Sunday even before Edwards-Helaire's injury late, allowing Bell to compile 15 carriers for 62 yards and a score and another catch for 14 more yards. He still only logged 32 percent of the snaps against the Saints, a mark that figures to skyrocket over the final two weeks of the regular season. Bell is likely owned in the majority of leagues but is worthy of a waiver add for Championship Week where available as he prepares to presumably handle the top role in a high-powered offense.