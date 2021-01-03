Bell (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

That said, with Kansas City having clinched a first-round playoff bye, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Bell seems unlikely to see much action Sunday, as the team can afford to rest a number of key players and those with nagging injuries. With Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) inactive, Rapoport believes that Darwin Thompson is in line to see the bulk the team's carries in Week 17, with Darrel Williams also on hand.