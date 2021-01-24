Bell (knee) is inactive for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

While Bell is unavailable, fellow running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) -- who last played in Week 15 -- is listed as active for the contest. That said, it remains to be seen how much Edwards-Helaire will be used versus the Bills, with Darrel Williams, who led Kansas City's backfield in last weekend's divisional-round win over the Browns, also on hand Sunday.