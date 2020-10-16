Bell signed a contract with the Chiefs on Thursday.
The 28-year-old was cut by the Jets on Tuesday and needed only two days to reach an agreement with the defending Super Bowl champions. Bell won't be eligible to play until at least Week 7 as he needs six straight days of negative tests for COVID-19 before practicing since he's joining a new team. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire has worked as the team's top running back so far in 2020, but the addition of Bell could help address the offense's issues is goal-line and short-yardage situations (Edwards-Helaire has nine carries for negative-one yard in goal-to-go spots), per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. The two backs figure to split work once Bell is fully cleared to play, though their exact usage remains to be seen.