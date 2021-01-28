Bell (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
The Chiefs expect Bell to return for the Super Bowl, but he won't necessarily have an important role in the offense. Limited practices Wednesday and Thursday put him on track to make it back to full participation at some point next week.
