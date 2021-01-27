The Chiefs listed Bell (knee) as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report.
Bell missed the Chiefs' win over the Bills in the AFC Championship Game last weekend due to knee swelling, but the Chiefs expect him to be available for the Feb. 7 Super Bowl matchup with the Buccaneers. Either way, his status shouldn't have much impact on the game plan, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams both have been working ahead of Bell.
