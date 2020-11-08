Bell rushed four times for eight yards and brought in his only target for minus-5 yards in the Chiefs' 33-31 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Bell endured a disappointing day for the third time in as many games as a Chief, with his four carries serving as a season low. The former Pro Bowler's lack of usage is certainly concerning, but a game script that turned away from the run after Kansas City surprisingly fell behind by a 14-3 score in the first half was partly to blame. Bell and fantasy managers will hope for a bigger workload in the recent acquisition's timeshare with Clyde Edwards-Helaire during a Week 11 matchup versus the Raiders following a Week 10 bye.