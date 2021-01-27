Bell (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Kansas City's Wednesday injury report, which was an estimate, per Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site.

Bell missed the AFC Championship Game due to knee swelling, but the Chiefs expect him to be available for the Super Bowl. Either way, his status shouldn't have much impact on the gameplan, as Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams both have worked ahead of Bell the past couple months.