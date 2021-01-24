Bell (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, is considered unlikely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Meanwhile, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) -- who is also listed as questionable -- looks poised to be available, though the extent of his role will likely be determined based on how he feels in pregame warmups and early in Sunday's contest. The expected return of Edwards-Helaire should alleviate the likely absence of Bell, who had already appeared to fall to third on the depth chart with Darrel Williams dominating the work out of the backfield in last week's divisional-round win over the Browns, which Edwards-Helaire sat out. Williams played 79 percent of the snaps and earned 17 touches in that contest, while a healthy Bell played just 16 percent of the snaps and recorded two carries for six yards.