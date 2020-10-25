Bell is listed as active Sunday at Denver, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday, Bell is making his debut with the Chiefs after the Jets released him nearly two weeks ago. However, Bell's workload is to be determined in a backfield led by Clyde Edwards-Helaire and with complementary option Darrel Williams also present. The move from New York's listless offense to Kansas City's dynamic unit should be a boon for Bell, even if his reps are capped on a weekly basis.