Bell logged five carries for 22 yards and reeled in both of his targets for 10 yards in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers.

Despite Bell seeing more usage (30 percent of offensive snaps) Sunday than he did last week, he actually wound up with one fewer touch and didn't reach pay dirt. The veteran back continues to serve as the No. 2 option behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire but remains primarily a handcuff at this point.