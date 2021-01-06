Bell did not appear in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Chargers.
While Bell didn't take any snaps, he was in uniform for the contest and available if needed. Instead, it was Darwin Thompson who handled most of the backfield work, with Darrel Williams also factoring in for a few snaps. Bell's role should increase again in the playoffs, but just how much will likely hinge on the health of Clyde Edwards-Helaire following the bye week. If Edwards-Helaire can suit up, Bell would be looking at, at best, a timeshare.