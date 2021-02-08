Bell did not touch the ball during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV.

Bell's offensive opportunities completely dried up with Clyde Edwards-Helaire back in the lineup, especially with Darrel Williams keeping a firm grip on the Chiefs' change-of-pace role. The soon-to-be 29-year-old appeared in nine regular-season games with Kansas City after being cut by the Jets in Week 5, and he logged 63 carries for 254 yards (4.0 YPC) and two scores in that span. Bell also caught 13 of 17 targets for 99 yards with the Chiefs. Now heading for free agency, the memory of Bell's electric on-field abilities with the Steelers from 2013-17 should be enough for him to earn another shot elsewhere in the league, but there's no guarantee that he holds more than a depth role by the time the 2021 campaign kicks off.