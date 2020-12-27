Bell registered 30 yards on seven carries and caught one of three targets for nine yards during Sunday's 17-14 win over Atlanta.

Darrel Williams' 10 carries represented a team high, as the Chiefs deployed a pass-heavy script consisting of 45 attempts. The two-time All-Pro seemed poised to assume the lead role with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) ruled out, but Week 16 yielded yet another pedestrian output. Looking ahead to the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Chargers, Bell's workload seems challenging to predict even with Edwards-Helaire expected to sit. Kansas City may want to get the 28-year-old involved to gain a better gauge on his potential postseason utility. Then again, coach Andy Reid may elect to keep Bell fresh heading into the Chiefs' first-round bye.