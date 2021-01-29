Bell (knee) didn't practice Friday.
Sammy Watkins (calf) followed the same practice route this week, going LP, LP, DNP. Both players are estimated as 'questionable' on the Friday injury report, but there's still plenty of time for the designation to change before the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
