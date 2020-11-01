Bell rushed six times for seven yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 35-9 win over the Jets.

Bell and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each got nine touches, and Bell actually came out ahead 38-31 in scrimmage yards. The veteran's ineptitude on the ground was highlighted by a stuffed 4th-and-1 attempt in the third quarter, as Bell's former team kept the recent departee from making much of an impact. While a poor performance from Bell meant a near-automatic loss in New York, Patrick Mahomes had no problem putting the team on his back and threw five touchdowns. While Bell will have to compete with a few prominent contributors for touches in a Chiefs offense with no shortage of prominent playmakers, he should have some Week 9 fantasy appeal against a Panthers defense that's been gashed by running backs all season.