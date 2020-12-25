Bell is poised for a larger workload Sunday against the Falcons with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) officially out, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

After Edwards-Helaire sustained a high left ankle sprain and strained left hip this past Sunday versus the Saints, he wasn't expected to be able to play again until at least the postseason. Still, coach Andy Reid didn't rule Edwards-Helaire out until Friday. With the decision now set in stone, Bell will be Kansas City's primary running back Week 16, with Darrel Williams and Darwin Thompson on hand for any reps that linger. On the season, Bell has averaged 4.0 yards per carry, hauled in 15 of 17 targets and scored two TDs on his 90 touches.