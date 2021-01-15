Bell does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC divisional-round matchup against the Browns.

Bell was listed on Kansas City's injury report all week due to a knee issue, but he logged a trio of unrestricted practice sessions. Meanwhile, top running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle/hip) has missed back-to-back practices and is officially listed as questionable. If Edwards-Helaire is unable to go versus the Browns, Bell and Darrel Williams will stand to handle the top roles in Kansas City's backfield.