Bell rushed twice for 21 yards and reeled in two of his three targets for another 14 yards Sunday versus the Dolphins.

After handling the starting duties last week with Clyde Edwards-Helaire feeling under the weather, Bell resumed his backup duties in Week 14, appearing on a season-low 18 percent of the Chiefs' offensive snaps. The veteran back made the most of his time on the field, producing 35 yards on just four touches and 11 snaps, but he's unlikely to hold a ton of fantasy value when Edwards-Helaire is part of the equation.