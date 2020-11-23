Bell ran the ball seven times for 25 yards and a touchdown and caught his lone target for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-31 win over the Raiders.

It took a mid-season trade and six games, but Bell finally hit pay dirt for the first time in 2020. Sunday's contest gave us the clearest view of a competitive game script from start to finish since the former All-Pro joined Kansas City's backfield in Week 7, but it still resulted in single-digit touches while starter Clyde Edwards-Helaire nearly doubled that workload (14 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns and one reception). Bell could end up seeing more opportunities as the season progresses or if CEH is forced to miss time for any reason, but as of right now, it appears that the outspoken star will remain in a change-of-pace role heading into a road meeting with Tampa Bay on Sunday.