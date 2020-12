Bell carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught his only target for 14 yards in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Saints.

His 12-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter gave Bell his second TD of the season. The veteran back could take over the lead role in Week 16 after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a hip/leg injury in this one, setting Bell up for a potentially productive game against a Falcons defense that just surrendered two rushing touchdowns to Leonard Fournette.