Bell is expected to lead the Chiefs backfield Sunday against the Browns with Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) inactive, Matt McCullen of the team's official site reports.

Edwards-Helaire was absent in three different games this season -- Weeks 13, 16 and 17 -- giving Bell a chance to be the main running back. While Bell didn't get any run in the regular-season finale, he earned 21 touches in the other two contests en route to 94 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns. There's a chance he yields touches to Darrel Williams and perhaps even Darwin Thompson, but Bell is the most noteworthy option at RB for the Chiefs.