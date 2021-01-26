Bell (knee) is expected to be available to play in Super Bowl LV, ESPN's Dianna Russini reports.
Assuming Bell is available a week from Sunday, it remains to be seen what his role might be versus the Buccaneers. Though Clyde Edwards-Helaire was able to play in the AFC Championship Game, it was Darrel Williams who served as Kansas City's lead back in the team's 38-24 win over the Bills. Bell therefore seems likely to work in a complementary role if he suits up against Tampa Bay.
