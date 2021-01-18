Bell rushed twice for six yards and failed to catch either of his targets in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round.

Bell was a non-factor while Darrel Williams gained 94 yards on 17 touches in Clyde Edwards-Helaire's (knee) absence. Even if Edwards-Helaire is unable to return for next week's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Bell's unlikely to make much of an impact given his lack of usage in this one.