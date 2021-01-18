Bell rushed twice for six yards and failed to catch either of his targets in Sunday's 22-17 win over the Browns in the AFC divisional round.
Bell was a non-factor while Darrel Williams gained 94 yards on 17 touches in Clyde Edwards-Helaire's (knee) absence. Even if Edwards-Helaire is unable to return for next week's AFC Championship Game against the Bills, Bell's unlikely to make much of an impact given his lack of usage in this one.
More News
-
Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell: Set to lead backfield•
-
Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell: Ready for divisional round•
-
Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell: No action in regular-season finale•
-
Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell: In uniform Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to be available Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Le'Veon Bell: Deemed questionable for Week 17•