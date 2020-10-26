Bell registered 39 rushing yards on six carries during Sunday's 43-16 win against the Broncos.
Bell was horribly inefficient during his time with the Jets, ranking 48th among 49 qualified NFL backs with a 3.3 yards-per-carry average. The move to Andy Reid's offense has potential to revitalize Bell's career, but the 2017 All-Pro will likely have to defer No. 1 duties to Clyde Edwards-Helaire so long as the rookie is healthy. Bell broke off two separate runs of 16 yards in his Chiefs debut, while his other four attempts yielded just seven yards. Coach Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy may have some special opportunities dialed up for Bell in Week 8, with Kansas City hosting his former team in the Jets.