Coach Andy Reid said that the Chiefs plan to take Bell's status this week with a day-by-day approach, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

For now, Reid is non-committal about the backfield newcomer playing Sunday against the Broncos, but Sweeney gets "the sense there could be some type of role in store." With that in mind, those who roster Bell shouldn't count on a big fantasy payoff in Week 7, but once the veteran back is up to speed with his new team's offense, he should provide a nice complement to rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who logged 26 carries for 161 yards and caught four passes for eight yards in Monday's win over the Bills, with Bell unavailable for the contest.