Bell is slated to be available Sunday against the Broncos and is expected to have a role in the Chiefs' game plan, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

How extensively Bell might be involved in his Chiefs debut remains unknown, but Rapoport relays that the 28-year-old has worked hard to learn the playbook since signing with the team last week and looked "really fast" in his initial practices. Rookie first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is still expected to headline the Kansas City backfield Week 7, but Bell could have the opportunity to immediately seize a larger role than incumbent backup Darrel Williams, who has played 27.5 percent of the offensive snaps through the Chiefs' first six games.