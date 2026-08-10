Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Absent from Monday's practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sneed (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Sneed recovered from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for the final 10 contests of the Titans' season before he signed with the Chiefs. The cornerback has unfortunately sustained yet another injury, and it is unclear how long this new knee issue will keep him out. With fellow projected starting cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) also dealing with an issue, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton will likely see a large chunk of preseason reps.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!