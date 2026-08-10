Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Absent from Monday's practice

Sneed (knee) did not participate in Monday's practice, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.

Sneed recovered from a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for the final 10 contests of the Titans' season before he signed with the Chiefs. The cornerback has unfortunately sustained yet another injury, and it is unclear how long this new knee issue will keep him out. With fellow projected starting cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder) also dealing with an issue, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton will likely see a large chunk of preseason reps.