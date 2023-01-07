site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Active Week 18
Sneed (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
No surprise here, as coach Andy Reid had previously indicated he expected Sneed to suit up for the contest. Look for the third-year cornerback to take on his usual role opposite Trent McDuffie.
