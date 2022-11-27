Sneed (head) returned to Sunday's game against the Rams, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.
After taking a hit to the helmet in the second quarter, Sneed was looked at on the field before walking slowly to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. He was evaluated for a head injury, but after passing concussion tests he was cleared to reenter this Week 12 contest. Sneed will look to build upon the three tackles that he accrued prior to his exit.
