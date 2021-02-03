Sneed (concussion) cleared the concussion protocols and participated at Tuesday's practice, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
The 24-year-old was limited at practice last week but is now clear of the concussion suffered during the AFC Championship Game. Sneed has 11 tackles (seven solo) and two sacks while averaging 49 defensive snaps through two playoffs games.
