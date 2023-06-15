Sneed is dealing with knee swelling according to head coach Andy Reid, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Sneed was dealing with a knee injury heading into the Super Bowl, but it's unclear if the two are related. The 26-year-old had an extremely successful 2022 campaign, logging a career-best 108 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 11 passes defended and three forced fumbles, to go along with a tying a career-best three interceptions. He should be ready for training camp, according to Reid.