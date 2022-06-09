Sneed has been limited throughout offseason workouts due to a knee issue, but he appeared to increase his activity level during Thursday's minicamp practice, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Sneed complied 76 tackles (57 solo), two interceptions, a sack and a forced fumble during the 2021 campaign and is expected to garner another major role for Kansas City's secondary in 2022. The 2020 fourth-round pick's knee issue doesn't appear to be serious, and his limited participation during offseason activities is likely precautionary.