The Chiefs designated Sneed (collarbone) for a return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per the NFL's official media site.

Sneed has resided on IR since Sept. 30 after suffering a broken collarbone in Week 3's win over the Ravens. This is good news for the rookie out of Louisiana Tech, as he could return to the lineup as early as Sundays' game against Carolina. Sneed has racked up 11 tackles (10 solo), three pass break ups and two interceptions through the first three games this year.