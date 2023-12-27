Sneed (calf) won't practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Sneed is dealing with a calf strain. If he's able to practice Thursday or Friday, Sneed could still avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bengals.
