Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed: Drafted by Kansas City

The Chiefs selected Sneed in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 138th overall.

A standout and three-year starter at Louisiana Tech, Sneed (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) transitioned from cornerback to free safety as a senior en route to compiling 73 tackles and three interceptions in 2019. Coveted play speed and ball skills make Sneed an intriguing prospect, but he'll need to first refine his technique and shore up concerns regarding missed tackles and change of direction for any shot at carving out a consistent role in Kansas City's secondary.