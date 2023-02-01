Sneed (concussion) was listed as a non-participant Wednesday on the Chiefs' estimated injury report.
Sneed suffered a concussion during the first quarter of the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals on Sunday and was replaced by rookie cornerback Joshua Williams, who recorded his second career interception on a pass intended for Tee Higgins in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' Super Bowl matchup with the Eagles will be played Feb. 12, so Sneed still has over 10 days to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. It wouldn't be surprising to see the third-year defensive back sidelined for the rest of this week, but if he continues to miss practice time next week, his status for the Super Bowl could be in serious jeopardy.