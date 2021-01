Sneed has exited Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bills and is being evaluated for a concussion, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports.

If Sneed does enter the league's five-step concussion protocol, he won't be eligible to return to Sunday's matchup. If the Chiefs earn a victory over the Bills, Sneed will then have two weeks to get healthy before taking on the Buccaneers on Feb. 7 in the Super Bowl.