Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday that he expects Sneed (hip) to suit up for Saturday's regular-season finale against the Raiders, Charles Goldman of USA Today reports.

Sneed picked up a hip injury during Sunday's win over Denver. The third-year cornerback was then considered day-to-day to open Week 18 prep and sat out the Chiefs' practice Tuesday. However, he did log back-to-back limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday, so it appears he'll have a good chance to continue playing every defensive snap versus Las Vegas. Otherwise, Joshua Williams and Jaylen could both be in line for increased roles opposite Trent McDuffie on Saturday.

