Sneed (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the Chiefs' injury report Thursday.
Sneed played every defensive snap in Kansas City's Week 9 win over Tennessee and was a full participant Wednesday. While it's unclear when this injury first arose, it will leave his availability for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars up in the air. Sneed will have one more practice to increase his activity, or else Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson could see prominent roles alongside starting cornerback Trent McDuffie.