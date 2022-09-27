Sneed recorded seven tackles (five solo), a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery in the Chiefs' 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

Sneed's forced fumble was recovered by the Colts, however his fumble recovery came off a sack by Carlos Dunlap in Colts territory. The play helped lead to a 21-yard touchdown drive that gave the Chiefs a 14-10 lead at the half. Sneed's sack was also his second of 2022, already tying his career high of two on the young season. The third-year pro will look to keep producing in Week 4 against the Buccaneers.