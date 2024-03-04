The Chiefs will officially place their franchise tag on Sneed on Monday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Sneed is coming off a stellar 2023 campaign in which he recorded a career-high 14 passes defended to go along with 78 tackles. The cornerback's been expected to be franchise tagged by Kansas City for some time, as the team is also working toward an extension with star defensive tackle Chris Jones, per Russini. Such a deal would likely lessen the financial space that the team would be willing to dedicate toward Sneed, so it's also possible the team will attempt to trade him following this franchise tag.