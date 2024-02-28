The Chiefs are expected to franchise tag Sneed, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the Chiefs have yet to officially apply their franchise tag on the cornerback, and in the meantime Sneed reportedly has permission to seek a trade. With that in mind, it remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will remain with Kansas City this coming season. In his fourth campaign with the team (2023), the 2020 fourth-rounder recorded 78 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games.