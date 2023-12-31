Sneed (calf) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Although he was unable to practice all week, Sneed's health has apparently improved dramatically over the weekend. It appears his final status will depend on how he feels after testing things out during pregame warmups. Trent McDuffie would presumably be the Chiefs' top option at cornerback should Sneed not be able to go.